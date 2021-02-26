Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Stelco has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $20.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.