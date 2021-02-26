Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

STLD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 1,896,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,531. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

