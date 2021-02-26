StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%.

GASS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 227,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,008. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

