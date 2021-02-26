State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.96. 50,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,905. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

