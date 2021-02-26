State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.14 Million Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $12.83 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $724.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

