State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $720,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 250.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

