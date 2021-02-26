State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $669.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.68. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

