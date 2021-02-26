State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 97.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,185 shares of company stock valued at $22,851,400. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

