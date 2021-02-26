State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 64,217 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,217 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.