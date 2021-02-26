State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,649 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

