State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

