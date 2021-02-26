State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.