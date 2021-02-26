State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $300.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.95. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

