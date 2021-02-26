State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,984 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 263,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $54.38 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

