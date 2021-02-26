State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,262 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Insmed worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 35.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Insmed by 158.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.