State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $90.75 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

