State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.