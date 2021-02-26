State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ferro by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ferro by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

FOE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -255.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.