State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,717 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,717 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Comerica stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.