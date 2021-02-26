State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,625 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Western Union worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Western Union by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of WU opened at $23.52 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,510. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

