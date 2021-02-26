State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE IRM opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,032 shares of company stock worth $3,539,343. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

