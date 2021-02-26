State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

CyrusOne stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

