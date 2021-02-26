State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

STLD stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

