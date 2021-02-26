State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $142.76.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

