State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.