Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

TSE:STN traded up C$1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.26. 196,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,378. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

