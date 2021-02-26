Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Stantec also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

