Standpoint Research Downgrades Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to Sell

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 206.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

