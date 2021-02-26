Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) VP James A. Hooven Sells 547 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SXI opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $100.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Standex International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.