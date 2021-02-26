Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 603.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.16. The company has a market capitalization of £589.12 million and a P/E ratio of -174.12. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.06 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
