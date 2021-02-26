Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 603.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.16. The company has a market capitalization of £589.12 million and a P/E ratio of -174.12. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.06 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

Get Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.