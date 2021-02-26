Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Declares Dividend of $0.09 (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 466.20 ($6.09) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 475.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 426.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

Get Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.