Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Declares Dividend of $0.09 (LON:STAN)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 466.20 ($6.09) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 475.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 426.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

About Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Dividend History for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.