STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 910,350 shares of company stock valued at $97,341,289 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

