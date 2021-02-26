STA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

STA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 134,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.