STA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 60,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

