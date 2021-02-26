STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,407 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 296,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

