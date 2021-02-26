SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SRG Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Peter Brecht bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset, construction, and mining services. The company operates through Construction, Asset Services, and Mining Services segments. The Construction segment supplies integrated products and services to customers involved in the construction of infrastructure, including bridges, dams, office towers, high rise apartments, shopping centers, hotels, car parks, recreational buildings, and hospitals.

