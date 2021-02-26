Square’s (SQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 360.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.