SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. 1,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.