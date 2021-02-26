SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $2,002,802.19 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPSC opened at $104.30 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

