SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $2,002,802.19 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SPSC opened at $104.30 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
