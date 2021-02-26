Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.78-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 2,575,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,547. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

