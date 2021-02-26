Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.01. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.