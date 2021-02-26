SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

SWTX stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

