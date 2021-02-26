Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.13

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 161018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

