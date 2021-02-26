SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading 11.9% Higher

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) traded up 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.91. 1,610,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

