Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $63.71 million and $21.41 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00700937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

