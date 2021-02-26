SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,788,000 after acquiring an additional 218,753 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,592,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,161,000 after acquiring an additional 112,186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,933. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

