SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,850. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.