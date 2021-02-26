Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) Shares Gap Up to $0.06

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.06, but opened at C$0.12. Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 12,617,308 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.49 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.