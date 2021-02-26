SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $85,139.22

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $85,139.22 and $330.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,521,279 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437,047 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

