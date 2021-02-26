Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1155 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.40.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
