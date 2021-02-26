Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1155 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.40.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

